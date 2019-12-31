Putin and Lukashenko discuss oil and gas supplies

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed the topic of oil and gas supplies to Belarus in a telephone conversation.

"Further to and in development of yesterday’s conversation, heads of state discussed the subject of hydrocarbons supplies, having paid particular attention to oil supplies to the Republic of Belarus," BelTA news agency reports, citing the press service of the Belarusian president.

"The presidents also exchanged New Year and Christmas greetings," Russia's Kremlin commented.