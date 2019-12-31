Ded Moroz from Veliky Ustyug wishes Vestnik Kavkaza readers Happy New Year

Ded Moroz from Veliky Ustyug wished the team of Vestnik Kavkaza and its readers a Happy New Year.

“My dear friends Vestnik Kavkaza! It's me, Ded Moroz from Veliky Ustyug. I wish all of you, young and old, a Happy New Year!” he said.

"And from now on, I wish you have an amazing miracle in your lives, a big, bright and multi-colored one. Believe in miracles and they will come true. And may all your desires and dreams come true when the bells chime. Happy New Year!" the wizard congratulated.

He also noted that his Russian and foreign colleagues join to the greetings.