Zakharova: U.S. blocks relations development with Moscow by 'playing Russian card' in election

U.S. politicians block many opportunities for establishing properties with Moscow through "playing the Russian card" in the election process, even despite being pragmatic and understanding the benefits of good relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A whole range of [U.S.] politicians are using the 'Russian card' as a part of their political campaigns. This approach was chosen several years ago and is still actively used in campaigns of a whole range of [presidential] candidates. This blocks many opportunities for developing normal bilateral relations. This is what we see today," Sputnik cited her as saying.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman also said that Washington had revived "protocol norms of the Wild West epoch" in its foreign policy.