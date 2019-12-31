Kremlin: Nord Stream 2 launch to be delayed

The decision to withdraw from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project taken by Switzerland-based Allseas pipelay company will not prevent its implementation, but there will be a delay, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

"The company made a decision to end activities against the background of U.S. sanctions, illegal from our point of view. Such a decision of the company is definitely ‘a turn to the right,’ shifting the deadline for this project but not preventing it," Peskov said.

"Although delayed, the project will be put into operation. The required capabilities to do so are available," TASS cited him as saying.

The press secretary refused to comment on the potential sanctions on Allseas for early withdrawal from the project. "These are commercial issues that cannot be made public," he added.

"Certainly, this creates problems but does not cast a doubt on the project as such and its completion," the spokesman concluded.