Volodin urges U.S. ambassadors to study history

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested that the U.S. Department of State, "before sending an ambassador to a country, should inquire about his or her knowledge of that country’s history."

Thus, he commented on the remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher about the alleged collusion between Hitler and Stalin, TASS reported.

Yesterday, Mosbacher wrote in a Twitter post that "Hitler and Stalin colluded to start WWII," while Poland "was a victim of this horrible conflict." The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at that, suggesting that the diplomat must have flunked her history classes at school. It also recalled that Nazi Germany’s operation to seize Poland had been prepared in accordance with the order of April 10, 1939, and therefore the Soviet-German Nonaggression Pact signed on August 23, 1939, could not have caused the operation and the entire Second World War.