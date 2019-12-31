Trump uses attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq to blame Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran for “orchestrating” an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said he will hold Tehran responsible.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Iraqi supporters of an Iranian-backed militia stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad today and set it partly aflame during a rowdy demonstration. On Sunday, U.S. planes had attacked bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia.