New Year's Eve at Baku branch of Moscow State University

The Baku branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University hosted the traditional New Year's Eve party. Students and teachers gathered to celebrate the coming 2020 year as a close-knit family. Young, beautiful and happy students, and teachers patronizing them, took pictures and selfies at the holiday tree, had interesting conversations at the holiday table, wished each other happiness and success, and, of course, better grades, passed tests and exams, and senior students were wished receiving diplomas, which is recognized worldwide. The performance of popular artist Fuad Musaev and FM JAZZ BAND created an atmosphere of a large colorful celebration.

Of course, the Baku branch of Moscow State University summed up the results of the year, and the year of 2019, like the previous twelve years, left its bright mark in the history of one of the best universities in the country, with important events and, most importantly, success of students and teachers.

Students and faculty heartily congratulated the rector of the branch, vice president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Professor Nargiz Pashayeva on two significant events in 2019 - in March she was elected an academician of the Russian Academy of Education, and in November she was awarded Shohrat Order for achievements in the development of education and science in Azerbaijan.

The students and teachers also congratulated the doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, professor at the theory of functions and functional analysis department Andrei Shkalikov on being elected as a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

At the opening of the festive evening, the rector of the Baku branch of the Moscow State University, professor Nargiz Pashayeva addressed those present with warm wishes and congratulations on the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year.

“In my opinion, there are two important factors in a person's life - time and place. Today we are in a beautiful place that was invented by mankind - a university, at one of the most beautiful moments of human life - the celebration of the New Year. On the eve of this holiday, I would like to wish you all good health, success, prosperity, positivity, hard work, patience, love, joy, beauty and peace. On this day I also want to thank my colleagues, the entire faculty of Moscow State University and its Baku branch for their contribution over the twelve years of our university’s activities. I also want to thank all our students - the main people of our university, who we love as our sons and daughters, putting a lot of spiritual energy in them. There is a wonderful quote by Aristotle 'The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet', which means a lot. Bitter roots are a daily concern for studying, forcing oneself, when one may not want to study, but want more rest. But you will understand these fruits of education years later. Therefore, appreciate Moscow State University, your youth, your student years - it's a wonderful time in human life. And always remember those who gave you this knowledge, feelings of unity and friendship between an adult and a young generation. There is a very poetical saying by the famous Lebanese philosopher, artist, poet and writer of the late 19th-early 20th centuries Gibran Khalil Gibran: "Inspiration will always sing; inspiration will never explain." Therefore, I once again congratulate you on this holiday, so that you always sing, and we will explain less to you," rector of the Baku branch of Moscow State University Nargiz Pashayeva said.

The evening continued with a cultural program. And of course New Year presents. Students and teachers who achieved success in 2019 were awarded with valuable prizes. Among them were ...

The branch team - the students of the faculty of applied mathematics Kamran Askerov (II year), Alexander Bayramov (III year) and Ilyas Khadyrov (III year), who were second at the All-Republican Informatics Olympiad among university students dedicated to World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. The team was trained by the candidate of physical and mathematical sciences, associate professor of the department of computational mathematics Ilya Grigoriev.

The fourth-year student of the Faculty of Physics, Nigar Asadova, who took part as a "young ambassador" at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Washington. Altogether, Azerkosmos, which is the leading satellite operator in the South Caucasus, selected six best students from various universities of the country and gave them a unique chance to get acquainted with space innovations and trends, listen to the speeches of leading experts and expand their worldview.

Third-year students of the Faculty of Economics - Shabnam Guliyeva, Ellada Babaeva, and Rena Aliyeva, who became winners of the AccessBank Tül ATMbələrarası Müsabiqə (ATM) student contest organized by AccessBank.

The branch team (Sabina Hasanzade (IV year), undergraduates under the International Business program - Sabir Javadov, Nadir Mammadli and Alexander Plavsky), who won the Azerbaijan Business Case Competition-2019 - the large-scale inter-university competition for students and masters studying in finance, business and economics.

The branch team (Teymur Huseynov (Faculty of Physics, 4th year), Mikail Yusubov (Faculty of Physics, 4th year), Tatyana Eleskina (Faculty of Physics, 3rd year), Ramina Allakhverdiev (Faculty of Physics, 2nd year), Ilyas Khadyrov (Faculty of Applied Mathematics, 4th year) and Kamran Askerov (Faculty of Applied Mathematics, 3rd year), who participated in the final of the national stage of the CanSat international competition - the annual student competition to build and launch miniature satellites.

First-year student of the Faculty of Economics at Department of Management Esmira Mammadova, who won a gold medal at the international Jiu-Jitsu battalion tournament in Almaty (Kazakhstan).

Ilaha Gyulalieva, an employee of the faculty of psychology (senior laboratory assistant at the psychophysiological laboratory), with a project entitled “Gender Psychology: Peculiarities of Male and Female Behavior”, became the winner of the 11th grant competition in category C (individual projects) conducted by the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The evening was also remembered for the cultural program presented by the students of the branch, and the further performance by Fuad Musaev and FM JAZZ BAND, culminating in a youth disco. Celebrating the upcoming new year was successful!