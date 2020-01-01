Exxon wins U.S. suit over $2 million Ukraine-sanctions fine

Exxon Mobil Corp. won a lawsuit challenging a $2 million fine levied against it by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after the company allegedly violated Ukraine-related sanctions with a series oil and gas deals in Russia, Bloomberg reports.

The dispute over the 2017 fine by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control stemmed from Exxon’s deals with Moscow-based Rosneft PJSC while Rosneft’s chief executive officer, Igor Sechin, was on Treasury’s list of sanctioned Russians.

Exxon argued in the lawsuit that it was being wrongfully penalized for doing business with Rosneft, which wasn’t under sanction, simply because Sechin signed the deals. The company said the agency’s interpretation of a 2014 executive order by former president Barack Obama violated the Administrative Procedure Act because it was “arbitrary and capricious.”

“ExxonMobil acknowledges the court’s decision, which confirms we complied with the applicable sanction,” Exxon said in a statement Tuesday.

Treasury didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.