Indonesia Negotiating Launch of 1st Indigenous Astronaut with Russia's Roscosmos

Indonesia is in talks with Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos on sending its first domestic astronaut to space, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said, Sputnik reports.

"We have started negotiations with countries such as Turkey, Indonesia, Hungary as they want to launch their own cosmonaut. They want to cooperate with Roscosmos", Rogozin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television.

Earlier reports indicated that Russia could send Turkish and Hungarian astronauts into space.