Turkish police arrest 4 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Turkish police arrested four suspects in eastern Turkey linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said on Wednesday, Anadolu agency reports.

Police in the eastern Malatya province arrested four terror suspects in simultaneous operations over their alleged terror activities for the group, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey recognized Daesh/ISIS as a terrorist group in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad to prevent terrorist attacks.