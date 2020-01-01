Trump threatens Iran after protesters attack US embassy in Baghdad

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, warning the country's leaders they will be held responsible for any death or destruction after protestors attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, CNN reports.

"Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities," Trump tweeted from Florida. "They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat."

And later, while speaking with reporters as he entered a New Year's Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago, the President said he doesn't want war but that if it comes to conflict, Iran wouldn't last long.

"I don't think that would be a good idea for Iran," Trump said, adding later that a potential conflict "would go very quickly."

Protesters attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, scaling the walls and forcing the gates of the compound, as hundreds demonstrated against American airstrikes on an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq.

As night fell, protestors set up tents near the embassy, suggesting another day of upheaval lies ahead. Iraqi counterterrorism forces were deployed around the perimeter of the embassy, while the Pentagon announced additional Marines would be sent to Baghdad and more troops would be deployed to the Middle East in response to the embassy crisis.