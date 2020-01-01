‘Bad idea’: Conor McGregor should forget plans for Jorge Masvidal fight, says UFC chief Dana White

UFC boss Dana White is urging Conor McGregor to hit the brakes on his plan to fight welterweight standout Jorge Masvidal because the organization's 'BMF' could distract the Irishman from his business in the lightweight division, RT reports.

McGregor is due to return to the UFC cage in January for a welterweight bout against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, in what will be the former two-division UFC champion's first fight since being submitted by 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

But the Dubliner's plans for 2020 also involve a sequel to his blood feud with his Russian rival, along with a potential bout with the consensus fighter of the year in Masvidal.

However, with McGregor understood to be next in line for a title bout in the lightweight fold should he get past the experienced Cerrone on January 18, White says that he would be best served waiting for his opportunity against the winner of the upcoming Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight rather than casting glances towards the 170lb field.

"Conor has this idea, too, that if things don't go his way and he [doesn't] get the fight [with Khabib], he'll have had a 170 fight in his pocket again and [is] considering a [Jorge] Masvidal fight," White said to ESPN.

"I think everybody knows what I think about it. I think it's a bad idea. Conor gets pissed off when I say it's a bad idea, and he's like, "You think I can't beat Masvidal?" I'm not saying you can't beat Masvidal. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day, but why? Why go after that fight when you could possibly just wait?"