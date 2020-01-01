'An inspiration': Ronaldo has kickaround with Kazakh boy born without legs – as Khabib hails him for being 'best in the world'

Khabib Nurmagomedov praised his friend Cristiano Ronaldo after the Juventus star took the time to enjoy a kickaround with Kazakh youngster Ali Turganbekov, who was born without legs, RT reports.

The UFC lightweight champ himself recently met Ali on a trip to Kazakhstan, playing football with him and fulfilling what the youngster said was a “dream.”

This weekend it was the turn of footballing megastar Ronaldo, who is currently on a winter break in the Emirates.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, along with son Cristiano Jr, caught up with football-mad Ali for a game of keep-ups, knocking the ball to him while Ali showed off his skills by heading it back.

UFC lightweight champ Khabib – a friend of Ronaldo’s – wrote “legend” in the comments section, while he also shared the footage on his own Instagram page with the message: “That’s why you [are] the best in the world.

“Thank you so much @cristiano. You make my brother happy @ali_amir_happy.”