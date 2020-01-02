Main » News

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman's hand on New Year

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman&#039;s hand on New Year

Pope Francis apologized for having angrily slapped a woman’s arm when she had grabbed hold of his hand and yanked him toward her, saying he had lost his patience and set a “bad example”.

Pope Francis had a sharp encounter with a woman on Tuesday evening during a walkabout in St. Peters Square. The pilgrim, who has not been identified, unexpectedly seized his hand and pulled him toward her, causing him evident alarm. A clearly disgruntled Francis wrenched himself free by slapping down at her arm, Reuters reported.

“So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” the pope told thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the end of the traditional New Year Mass.

1165 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Instagram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars