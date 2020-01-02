Girl with 'Batman mask' birth mark gets anonymous donation from Russian to complete treatment

An anonymous Russian benefactor has paid $60,000 in medical fees so that a Florida girl with a 'Batman mask' birth mark can complete pioneering treatment to cure her condition.

"Santa must be Russian," the child's mother Carol Fenner said after being told about the 'amazing generosity' over Christmas.

Her baby Luna, nine months old, has been receiving treatment in the Russian city of Krasnodar which is gradually removing her giant birthmark using specialist photodynamic therapy

The wealthy Russian man has already paid the outstanding amount to the clinic, enabling her therapy to continue in January. The clinic called Carol over the holiday to tell her the amazing news. The money was paid over on Christmas Day.

Deputy chief doctor of the Krasnodar clinic Andrey Aleksutkin said the benefactor had insisted on remaining anonymous.

'We have received a $60,000 transfer from a Russian benefactor,' he said. 'According to agreement we cannot reveal his name. But I can say we have received the transfer to our account on 25 December and our accountant has confirmed it," Daily Mail cited the doctor as saying.

The girl and her mother are currently in Florida for a vacation break and due to return to Russia early next year. The full treatment will take one and a half years.