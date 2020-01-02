Numerous cars burned during New Year’s Eve in France

Vandals in Strasbourg, France, marked the start of 2020 by setting countless vehicles on fire.

Police have not disclosed how many cars were torched, but a source told AFP that the figure was larger than the previous year. A number of arrests and some minor injuries have also been reported.

Riot police can be seen dodging between flame-engulfed cars as they attempt to restore order to the city.

The burning of vehicles is an unfortunate New Year’s tradition in some parts of France. According to local media, 1,031 vehicles were set alight nationwide on the night of December 31, 2018, compared to 935 on the previous New Year's Eve, RT writes.