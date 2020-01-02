Ukrainian nationalists celebrate Stepan Bandera’s birthday

Thousands of nationalists in Kiev have celebrated the New Year yesterday with torchlight parades in honor of WWII nationalist and war criminal Stepan Bandera.

Ukrainian national flags mingled with banners of the Bandera's Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and its armed wing banned in Russia, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

The event in the capital featured some participants dressed up in period uniforms, while others carried Bandera's photos as if they were icons in a church procession, RT reported.