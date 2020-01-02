More than 50 people injured in Armenia due to New Year's fireworks
Fifty-two people affected by the New Year's firecrackers and fireworks have turned to medical centers in Armenia, the country's Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said.
"Including 8 (15%) children (7-14 years old), 7 (13%) adolescents (15-17 years old), and 37 (72%) adults (18 years and older),” he wrote on Facebook.
"In 49 cases, the victims received different types of wrist and forearm injuries," News.am cited the minister as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe