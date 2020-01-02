Russia sets new oil production record

Russia's 2019 oil output was seen at a record-high 560.2 million tonnes (11.25 million barrels per day), which is 0.8% higher than in 2018, the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex reported.

Russia’s oil exports reached 266.106 mln tonnes in 2019, which is 3.3% more than a year earlier.

In December 2019, exports dropped 5.2% to nearly 21.8 mln tonnes.

Russia’s oil supplies to non-CIS countries grew by 3.7% in 2019 to reach 248.51 mln tonnes, while deliveries to CIS countries dropped by 2.4% to 17.6 mln tonnes. Oil transit rose by 7.2% to 19.8 mln tonnes.

Meanwhile, oil exports to non-CIS countries declined 6.3% to 20.1 mln tonnes in December, while exports to CIS countries grew 9.7% to 1.7 mln tonnes, TASS reported.

In 2019, oil supplies to the domestic market decreased by 0.4% to 290.14 mln tonnes, and in December, by 1.5% to 25 mln tonnes.

At the same time, according to the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex, Russia's 2019 oil output natural gas output was seen at at 737.59 billion cubic metres (an increase of 1.7% in comparison to 2018), with 67.21 bcm produced in December.