Azerbaijani defense ministry's leadership checks combat readiness of air defense units

On the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense has visited one of the air defense units with the aim of an unannounced inspection of the combat readiness of the Air Force, the Ministry of Defense said on its website.

The bringing the units raised by alert into a state of full combat readiness, strengthening combat duty, protecting important facilities were completed and other actions were worked out.

Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov viewed the combat equipment and air defense systems and highly appreciated the combat and training skills of the military personnel.

The minister also wished the military personnel new successes and achievements.