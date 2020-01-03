Trump warns Turkey against 'interference' after Libya vote

Turkey's parliament has approved the deployment of troops to Libya aimed at shoring up the UN-backed government in Tripoli, sparking a blunt warning from US President Donald Trump against any "foreign interference" in the war-torn country.

Libya has been beset by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with rival administrations in the east and the west vying for power.

The beleaguered Tripoli government, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Turkey's regional rivals -- Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

In response to the prospect that Ankara might intervene after Thursday's vote, Trump had told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a call "that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.