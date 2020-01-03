Baku-Moscow flight emergently lands in Volgograd

The flight from Baku to Moscow was forced to emergency landing in the Volgograd airport, according to the press officer of the airport Anastasia Golodova.

The situation happened at 7:44 a.m. local time (6:44 a.m. Moscow time). The reason for the emergency landing was poor health of a passenger. The passenger was removed from the flight and taken to the hospital.

An hour later, the flight with 85 passengers aboard departed to Moscow.