Turkey officially approves deploying troops to Libya
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a resolution which allowed Turkey to deploy the army to Libya.
Thus, the document is completely ratified by Ankara, TASS reports.
Yesterday, the resolution was approved by the Turkish parliament. The government has not revealed details about the possible Turkish deployment. The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, amount and timing of any mission.
