Israel supports US after killing of Soleimani

Israel’s prime minister defended a U.S. decision to launch an air strike on Friday that killed powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the Israeli military was put on high alert, after Iran threatened revenge, Reuters reports.

Senior defence officials in Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East and Iran’s top regional foe, also met to assess the situation after the killing of Quds Force chief Soleimani and an Iraqi militia commander in the strike.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office, Reuters informs.