Iranian-US war in cyberspace?

Iran, in response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, could commit cyber attacks against the United States, Axios news portal reports with a reference to the sources in the government.

Washington is reportedly concerned about Tehran’s possible cyber attacks. "The president [Donald Trump], who wanted to return the troops home, is now involved in the most intense conflict with Iran in recent history," TASS cites the report.

The sources say that now the US president will have to prepare for an unprecedented reaction from Iran and, most likely, intense attacks on the American troops in the Middle East.