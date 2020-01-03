Assad condoles with Iran on Soleimani death

In his message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Syrian president Bashar Assad expressed confidence that such a crime will reinforce Resistance Axis’ determination to stand against US destructive policies in the region as well as all aggressors in the world, IRNA reports.

He said Syrians will never forget Soleimani who stood by the Syrian Army in defending Syria against terrorism and their sponsors and also his clear role in recent victories against terrorism.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated, IRNA informs.