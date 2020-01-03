Main » News

US names Russian marine corps best in the world

The National Interest published the list of countries with the best marine corps in the world.

The US Marine Corps distinguished by the number - about 186,000 personnel and  38,000 reservists - are ranked first.

The Russian marines ranked second. The publication notes that the Russian marine forces - expeditionary units specializing in landing operations-  are similar to the US troops. The publication notes that the Russian marines are also distinguished by brilliant training and combat readiness.

