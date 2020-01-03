Russia leaves Belarus without oil

Russia has cut oil supplies to Belarus, the press service of the Belneftekhim State Concern informs.

It is reported that capacity utilization has been reduced to the minimum permitted level. "Oil supplies from Russia have stopped, now we are actively working on concluding contracts for January," TASS quotes the source as saying.

In turn, the official representative of Transneft, Igor Demin said that the Russian monopoly did not receive applications from Russian oil companies for deliveries to Belarus since January 1.