Makhachkala airport to increase traffic flow in 2020

The Makhachkala Airport has planned to increase passenger traffic in 2020 at 6% compared to last year, the Director-General of the Airport Makhachkala JSC, Arsen Pirmagomedov, said.

According to him, the growth rate of passenger traffic at the Makhachkala airport would be higher, "if there were no restrictions on the performance parameters of the runway," TASS reports.

Pirmagomedov noted that the airport is working closely with carriers to expand the route network and increase the number of flights to existing destinations.