Oil jumps following Soleimani's death

Oil prices rose and most major global stock markets declined after the shock of a U.S. attack that killed the most important Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani in Iraq late Thursday, Radio Farda reports.

Brent crude rose less than three dollars per barrel or around five percent, which is not a big surge given the potential of military escalation in the Persian Gulf region. Brent initially rose $3 but later pulled back to $68.70 per barrel at midday European time.