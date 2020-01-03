Lavrov and Pompeo discuss death of Soleimani
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks, during which they discussed the operation resulted in killing Iranian General Qassem Suleimani in Iraq, the press service of the US State Department reports.
"The Secretary of State made it clear that the United States remains committed to de-escalation," the press service of the American diplomatic service informs, RIA Novosti reports.
Vestnik Kavkaza
