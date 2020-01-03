Kadyrov comments on killing of Soleimani
The US actions in the Middle East are fraught with unpredictable consequences, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
The Chechen leader noted that many politicians, including UN officials, have already condemned US intervention in the Middle East. "Particular attention is paid to the US methods including attacking a sovereign state,” he wrote in the Telegram.
Vestnik Kavkaza
