On January 13, the Gelendzhik Airport opens direct flights to Moscow, the Novorossiysk Transport Department informs.

It is specified that flights will be operated weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The final destination is the Domodedovo Airport.

The first flight from Moscow is scheduled for 10:50 with arrival in Gelendzhik at 13:00, the return flight will depart at 13:50.