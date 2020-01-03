North Caucasus becomes safer, EMERCOM informs

Last year, the number of emergency situations in the North Caucasus Federal District decreased by 31% compared to 2018, the press service of the General Directorate of the Russian EMERCOM in Kabardino-Balkaria informs.

The department specified that 22 emergency situations occurred on the territory of the constituent entities of the district, which is 31% lower than in 2018. "Employees of the emergency department of the district saved more than 3 thousand people," TASS cites the report.