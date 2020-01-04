Four people die as a result of fire in Stavropol Territory

A fire in a private house in the Stavropol Territory that broke out at night claimed the lives of four people, including a child, the regional emergency department reported.

"At night, we received an emergency call about the fire in the Soviet city district, the village of Gorkaya Balka. At 01:22, the fire was localized on an area of 30 square meters, at 3:40, it was completely eliminated," the agency informed, RIA Novosti reports.

The cause of the fire is being established; an investigator of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is working on the spot.