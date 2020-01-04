US Army ready for new war

The American armed forces are in a state of full readiness, and the administration of US President Donald Trump does not exclude any option for the development of events after the liquidation of the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qassem Soleimani, at the Baghdad airport, the American television channel Fox News reported with a reference to the sources in the White House, State Department and the Pentagon.

"Each option is being considered, the American interests in Iraq and in the region will be protected," the TV channel favored by President Trump informs, TASS reports.