Krasnodar becomes investment record holder

Krasnodar overtook the neighbors in the federal district in terms of investment activity, becoming the best among the cities of the Southern Federal District.

The regional capital bypassed Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd in 18 out of 34 possible indicators. The results of Krasnodar is 2,5 times better than of other cities of the Southern Federal District,” the head of the economy department of the Krasnodar administration, Elena Vasilchenko said, Yuga.ru portal reports