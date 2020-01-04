Head of Crocus Group names financial problems of Russians

Russians receive low pensions and salaries, which is why the country’s GDP will not grow,” Russian and Azerbaijani businessman, president and owner of the Crocus Group Aras Agalarov said.

An increase of the GDP without an increase of household incomes is impossible, and household incomes are very low now: today, the average pension in the country is around $ 200, some have even lower average wages, Forbes quotes a billionaire as saying.