Putin could not reach Trump, media reports

Donald Trump berated his White House staff for not telling him that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to set up a phone call with him in the early days of his presidency, a new book claims, Inquisitr reports.

The book, Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos, delves into the often fraught relationship that Trump had with top White House officials and military leaders. As author and national security expert Peter Bergen wrote, Trump was prone to explosive blow-ups, like the time he berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn for holding off a call with Putin.