Pashinyan orders Armenia to ‘sit still’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rebuked local critics, calling them ‘homegrown geopoliticians’ who became vocal in connection with the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

In his account, the prime minister, without giving names and events, wrote that in Armenia, there are institutions that are able to monitor and analyze the situation and, if necessary, to act accordingly.

"The Republic of Armenia, its citizens and numerous tourists of our country should behave as usual. And I will give only one advice to homegrown geopoliticians sowing panic: sit still," the prime minister wrote, assuring that all the necessary instructions have already been given, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Recall, yesterday, comments appeared in Facebook that the Armenian authorities allegedly stay indifferent to regional processes, in particular, to a new round of escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was killed yesterday as a result of the helicopter raid of the US armed forces: he was in a car heading from the Baghdad airport. The Pentagon officially confirmed its involvement in the special operation, announcing that the attack was carried out by order of President Donald Trump. On New Year's Eve, December 31, Shiite groups attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad, and Washington is sure the attack was organized by Soleimani.