Zelensky becomes ‘one of the most influential people in the world’?

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky is turning into ‘one of the most influential people in the world,’ his spokeswoman Yulia Mendel wrote in Facebook.

“Among the achievements of the past year, I consider the first profile (personal page) of the Ukrainian president in The New Yorker magazine and first cover of the Time newspaper with the Ukrainian president,” Mendel wrote, summing up her work in office for seven months, RIA Novosti reports.