Wasserman sees European trace in Soleimani’s murder

It is possible that the airstrike at the Baghdad airport, as a result of which the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Qassem Soleimani, was killed is a gesture of despair for Americans losing their positions on the world stage, publicist Anatoly Wasserman said.

"Trump has quite uneasy relations with European partners, whom he is trying to sell American gas. But this gas in Europe will inevitably cost significantly more than Russian. Therefore, it will be bought on pain if not death, then at least havoc. Trump has to remind Europeans that the military budget of the United States is now bigger than that of the rest of the world,” FAN news agency quotes the publicist as saying.