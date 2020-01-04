Ukraine does not cope with Russian gas transit

According to the data of the Ukrainian GTS Operator company, the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine fell 5.3 times on the first day of 2020 compared with the December average.

In December, the transit volume amounted to 261 million cubic meters - on December 31, 220.05 million cubic meters were pumped through the Ukrainian gas transmission system, but on January 1, this figure was only 49.3 million cubic meters, and on January 2, transit volumes decreased even more - to 38 , 8 million cubic meters, RIA Novosti reports.