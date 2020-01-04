Halal meat to be provided for passengers heading to Magas
The authorities of Ingushetia are ready to arrange halal meat deliveries for in-flight catering to airlines carrying out flights to the republic from Moscow, ” the chairman of the republic’s tourism committee, Beslan Miziev said.
"Rostourism implements the Halal-Friendly program, we intend to take part in it and provide the airlines carrying out flights to and from Moscow with halal beef and poultry," Miziev said, TASS reports.
Vestnik Kavkaza
