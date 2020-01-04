Halal meat to be provided for passengers heading to Magas

The authorities of Ingushetia are ready to arrange halal meat deliveries for in-flight catering to airlines carrying out flights to the republic from Moscow, ” the chairman of the republic’s tourism committee, Beslan Miziev said.

"Rostourism implements the Halal-Friendly program, we intend to take part in it and provide the airlines carrying out flights to and from Moscow with halal beef and poultry," Miziev said, TASS reports.