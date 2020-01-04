Last days of Windows 7 OS

10 years after the release of the Windows 7 operating system, on January 14, Microsoft stops the OS’ support, the company’s website informs.

Computers running on Windows 7 will not stop working, but technical support and software updates will stop. In addition, users of an outdated system will no longer receive security updates and patches, which increases the threat of viruses and malware. The company recommended users to switch to Windows 10, noting the advantages of working with this system on new gadgets, TASS reports.