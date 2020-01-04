WADA awaits $ 1 mln from Russia
Russia must pay a mandatory financial contribution to the budget of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the amount of which in 2020 will exceed a million dollars, the organization’s website informs.
On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee suspended Russian athletes from participating in major international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. ‘Pure’ athletes can be admitted individually in a neutral status, RIA Novosti reminds.
Vestnik Kavkaza
