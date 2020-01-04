South Ukrainian NPP disabled

This morning in Ukraine, the third power unit of the South Ukrainian NPP was disconnected, Energoatom press service reports.

“Unit 3 of the South Ukrainian NPP is disconnected from the grid by automatic protection. The causes of the accident are being determined,” TASS cites the report.

The radiation, fire and environmental conditions at the South Ukrainian NPP and the adjacent territory have not changed and stay within the current standards, Energoatom specifies.