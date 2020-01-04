Azerbaijan CEC accepts two thousand applications for participation in parliamentary elections

Applications for participation in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were submitted by more than two thousand people, commission chairman Mazahir Panahov said today at a meeting of the country's Central Election Commission.

"To date, 2226 people have applied for participation in the extraordinary parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020. 461 candidates have been nominated by 19 political parties. 16 people have been nominated by initiative groups, and 1749 people have nominated themselves individually. 2066 candidates applied to the CEC were approved, 1903 people already received the signature sheets, 580 people returned them with signatures, 285 people passed registration, "Panahov said at a meeting of the CEC, RIA Novosti reports.