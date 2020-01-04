Ilham Aliyev congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan on Christmas

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Christian community of the republic on Christmas, the press service of the head of state reported.

"I heartily congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the holy Christmas Day, wish you all health and happiness. For centuries, representatives of different peoples and faiths have lived in Azerbaijan in the conditions of good neighborliness, friendship and mutual trust. One of the priority areas of our state policy is to preserve and further develop the ethnocultural diversity, multicultural traditions and an atmosphere of tolerance in society, "RIA Novosti quotes Ilham Aliyev as saying with reference to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.