Trump brags about US military as he ramps up threats to attack Iran

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his threats against Iran, vowing to retaliate if the Islamic Republic attacks America, Sputnik reports.

“The United States just spent two trillion dollars on military equipment,” he tweeted on Sunday. “We are the biggest and by far the best [military] in the world!”

“If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!”

As is often the case, it’s not clear where President Trump got the $2-trillion number from. The incumbent administration did start spending more on defence after years of steep cuts under Barack Obama, but the total military spending over three years of Trump’s presidency was $2 trillion, so the equipment expenditure was likely a fracture of that number.

In a series of tweets earlier in the day, Trump warned that the Pentagon had 52 Iranian sites in its crosshairs, vowing to hit Iran “very fast and very hard” should it attack Americans or US assets.

The 52 sites represent the 52 hostages taken by Iran at the US embassy in Tehran in 1979. They were eventually released, but the affair led to a diplomatic rupture between the two nations and the introduction of stringent US sanctions on Iran.